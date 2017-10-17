× Dickinson High School student arrested after bringing gun to campus, administrators say

DICKINSON, Texas — A student at Dickinson High School was arrested Tuesday after administrators said he brought an unloaded gun to school.

Another student reported to an administrator that the student had the gun, according to to a statement from the school.

The administrator called the school liaison officer. The student carrying the gun was removed from class and arrested by liaison offiers with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Classes were not interrupted, official said.