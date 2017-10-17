× Former KIPP Explore Academy staff member charged with child indecency

HOUSTON — A KIPP Explore Academy staff member has been terminated after he was charged with child indecency, school administrators announced Tuesday morning.

Brandon McElveen had been on administrative leave pending a Houston Police Department investigation into the matter. No other details regarding the case have been released at this time.

Superintendent Sehba Ali of KIPP Houston Public Schools released the following statement:

I and the entire KIPP Houston leadership team want you to know that we are treating this situation with the

utmost seriousness. We are doing everything we can to support our students, families and staff, and to ensure

all members of our KIPP community feel safe and secure. We recognize that members of our KIPP Explore and KIPP Intrepid community may need additional support

in the coming days and weeks. KIPP counselors will be available on campus to provide assistance to any

students or staff who need it. We currently have a number of practices and policies to promote a safe environment across KIPP Houston

Public Schools. We have specific policies in place, outlined in our staff handbook, to prevent any inappropriate

contact between staff and students. We have a rigorous background check process for new employees through

an FBI data base with continuous monitoring. We also conduct regular, mandatory training for all KIPP Houston employees through Stewards of Children, a

Texas state-approved program aimed at preventing child sexual abuse. We have protocol for staff, students,

and families to report suspected abuse, and we have programs in place for supporting students and their

families when they come forward. Although we believe that our current policies meet the highest standards, we conduct regular review of these

practices to promote student safety in our schools. Thank you for joining us in ensuring that our school community is a safe place. As always, please contact me

or your school leaders directly if you have any questions.

The school also asks that anyone with information regarding the allegations call HPD at 713-830-3265.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.