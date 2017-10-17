Grab a fork…it’s National Pasta Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Oct 17 is National Pasta Day! The holiday celebrates the art and culture of Italian cuisine, which can be traced back to the 1st Century.

According to wikipedia, Both dried and fresh pasta come in a number of shapes and varieties, with 310 specific forms known variably by over 1300 names having been documented. The delicious dishes can be prepared by hand or food processor, served hot or cold and can vary in taste, color and texture.

Common forms of pasta include long shapes, short shapes, tubes, flat shapes and sheets, miniature soup shapes, filled or stuffed and specialty or decorative shapes.

Pasta manufacturing machines were made in the 1600s across the coast of Sanremo, in Western Italy.

It is estimated that Italians eat over 60 pounds (27 kg) of pasta per person, per year.