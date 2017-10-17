Harvey Weinstein scandal leads Texas state lawmaker to propose abolishing the Texas Film Commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas - As if hurricane Harvey didn't caused enough damage to the state of Texas, along comes another Harvey whose actions may have a profound economic effect on the lone star state.

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing a flood of sexual harassment and sexual assault accusations, spanning decades.

Now, Texas State Representative Matt Shaheen is introducing legislation to abolish the Texas Film Commission. The TFC offers financial incentives to bring the film and television industry to Texas, using tax dollars.

Shaheen believes the Weinstein scandal demonstrates a culture of acceptance and cover-up which could happen in Texas if Hollywood continues to set up shop here. Shaheen's critics disagree.

One critic expressed that abuse and cover-ups happen in congress and asked why isn't he pushing to abolish that. Another said it happens in every work environment, but the TFC provides jobs and is good for the Texas economy. Adding, getting rid of it will not get rid of the problem.

As the Weinstein scandal grows, so does the Twitter campaign encouraging women to come out with their own stories of sexual harassment: #MeToo.

Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence are the latest A-listers to say, "Me, too." They used their speeches at Monday night's Hollywood event honoring women to share their own experiences of assault and harassment at the hands of directors and producers. Both vow to do more to stop this.

As for the Harvey at the center of it all, the Producers Guild of America has voted to oust him. And his crippled Weinstein Company is for sale.

