Holidays are almost here! Never fear the Nutcracker Market will be here soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There are only 68 days until Christmas! Never fear the 37th Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is almost here.

280 merchants from around the country will be st NRG Center November 9-12th, including Elizabeth Hancock owner of Tres Chic. She gave CW39's Maggie Flecknoe a sneak peek at some of the hot holiday merchandise they'll be selling.

MARKET DATES/HOURS

Thursday - Friday, November 9 and 10, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday, November 11 and 12, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

GENERAL ADMISSION

Tickets are good for one day admission during November 9-12, 2017. No repeat admission.

- $20 each at NRG

- $18 each at Houston-area Randalls

- $18 each (plus fees) online at Ticketmaster

- Half-price admission is available daily, three hours prior to closing

- Children under 5 are free

- Group Rate: Groups of 20 or more will receive a $2 discount off regular admission price by calling 713-535-3231 prior to November 3, 2017

EARLY BIRD

Tickets are good for repeat admission all four days and early 8:30 a.m. admission Thursday and Friday.

- $50 each by calling 713-535-3231 prior to November 3, 2017

There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags and wagons as they are not permitted inside. Wheelchairs and walkers are permitted. Pets are not allowed.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Special event tickets are good for repeat admission all four days and early 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday and Friday.

Wells Fargo Preview Party

Wednesday, November 8, 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $250

Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon

Thursday, November 9, 10:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $135

Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon

Friday, November 10, 10:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $135

For more information about tickets, call 713-535-3231 or visit www.NutcrackerMarket.com