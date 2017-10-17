Hometown Heroes: From Atascocita to UTSA, Greg Campbell grows as a football player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Greg Campbell Jr. is a Road Runner through and through, taking pride in playing for University of Texas at San Antonio. The Road Runners will play Rice this weekend.

"It means everything, just that they gave me an opportunity to play Division I football is a blessing," Campbell said. "I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Campbell is a Hometown Hero, hailing from Atascocita. He played a variety of roles for the Eagles back in the day, including quarterback and wide receiver.

"Coach Craig Stump that's my guy. He taught me a lot about football I hadn't known. It made me a better player. I love going home, seeing old coaches, old friends, the young guys who have come up now and are on varsity. It's good to see."

You can watch Greg and the Road Runners host Rice this Saturday at 6 p.m. on CW 39.