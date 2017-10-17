× HPD: Teen murder suspect identified after man killed, his son injured in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police continued to search for a teen murder suspect Tuesday after he was accused of shooting a man and his son in the Kashmere Gardens area over the weekend.

Officers found victims Daryal Garrett, 51, and Daryal Garrett Jr, 24, at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Majestic Street. Both men had been shot multiple times.

Police said the father was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the younger Garrett was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital in serious condition.

The police department has identified Marcus Rodgers, 18, as the alleged gunman.

Anyone with information regarding Rodgers or the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.