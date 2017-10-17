× Man steals purse from woman’s shoulder in West University Place, police say

HOUSTON — The West University Place Police Department is searching for a vehicle and one of several people allegedly involved in a robbery over the weekend.

Officers responded to a robbery call in the 3000 block of Sunset at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim claims a man grabbed a purse of her shoulder before climbing into a white Pontiac Grand Prix with two other people inside and then speeding away.

The victim did sustain some minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information should call the police department at 713-668-0330 or e-mail detectives at crime@westutx.gov.