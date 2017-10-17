Scaramucci takes a poll and gets hammered on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Is there something scary going on with Anthony Scaramucci?

Well, the ex-White House Communications Director appears to be tweeting some strange stuff lately that doesn't make a lot of sense!

Scaramucci recently posted a numbers poll on how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust on Twitter and the Twitterverse went ballistic.

The poll was taken down after 90 minutes and was said to be unauthorized by Scaramucci, who tried to explain the poll as a trivia question in a later post.

Another tweet asked for 'Thoughts' about a controversial 'Anne Frank' Halloween costume being pulled off shelves.

One tweet responded, "One thought: What the hell is wrong with you?"

The Mooch may be trying to get some attention, but he seems to be getting the wrong kind.

That's probably why Scaramucci is no longer working in the White House.