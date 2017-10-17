× Sports Fix: Astros face off against Yankees in ALCS Game 3

NEW YORK – The Houston Astros are riding a 2-0 advantage as they face the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The ‘Stros are just two wins away from the World Series!

“For us, we have the luxury of having multiple capable guys that can go tomorrow, and I get to roll with it today to see what it takes to win the game,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

“We have to embrace the moment, try to take advantage, and try to use the platform to do something special, for the organization,” Astros star Carlos Beltran said.

“From top to bottom they’ve got a good lineup,” Yankees starting pitcher for tomorrow’s Game 4 declared. “And they’ve got a lineup that will continue to put pressure on opposing team and opposing defense, opposing pitcher. So keep some guys off the bases and limit the damage, and you can do pretty well against them.”

The Yankees don’t seem to think Game 3 will be another pitching duel, so the Bronx Bombers plan to cut their batters loose.

“I believe this is a really important game, so I’m gonna do whatever I can,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

But the ‘Stros stellar offense just might steal the show Monday night and another series win!