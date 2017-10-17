The Inside Story: Houston’s haunted pub crawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Welcome goblins and ghouls, all spirits alike to a haunted pub tour full of terror, horror, and fright. Come thirsty for fear on this ghostly delight.

As part pub-crawl and part ghost tour, the bar haunts began in 2012 when a couple of college buddies became frightfully bored. Taking one too many ghost tours without some sort of alcohol. Now, Nightly Spirits is scaring folks in 8 different cities across the nation.

Let's tempt our taste buds and join the year round night spirits tour through the haunted past of the bayou city in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.