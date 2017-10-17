× WATCH: Three armed teens rob north Houston gas station; suspect mistakenly reveals entire face in final seconds

HOUSTON — Investigators have released footage showing three young men suspected in an armed robbery at a north Houston gas station.

According to the Houston Police Department, the robbery took place inside the Valero gas station at 1303 W. Mt. Houston just before midnight on Oct. 11.

In the video, two men enter the store holding up handguns and their faces wrapped in t-shirts. They’re followed by the third suspect, who is also armed and wearing a large hooded, camouflage-print jacket.

Investigators said one man pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded the money in the store’s register and safe. When the victim told the suspect he’s unable to open the safe, police said the man hit the employee in the face with his unarmed hand.

The department said a second suspect took several cartons of cigarettes and cigars before the group left the gas station.

In the final moments of the video, one of the suspects removes his mask just before walking out and reveals his entire face to a surveillance camera.

Investigators said the suspects are between 17 to 19 years old. They’re distinguished by their weights; one is believed to be around 190 pound, another is about 140 pounds and the third is around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.