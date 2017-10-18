× Anthony Shore execution halted by DA, citing conspiracy and paperwork mishandlings

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Anthony Shore, the man convicted of raping and killing five young women, was scheduled to be executed Wednesday night in Huntsville, Texas but was given a reprieve by District Attorney Kim Ogg.

According to Shore’s attorney Brett Ligon, Ogg received evidence suggesting that an inmate named Larry Ray Swearingen forced Shore to claim responsibility for the 1998 murder of Melissa Trotter. Information regarding Trotter’s case was found in Shore’s cell and handed over to the District Attorney’s Office, who failed to notify Ligon.

Ligon was granted the 30 day reprieve by Governor Greg Abbott for his client based on the DA’s findings.

The District Attorney’s office released a statement that read in part:

Anthony Shore is a serial killer. A Harris County jury said he deserves to die.

In July of 2017, documents were discovered in Shore’s penitentiary cell related to the murder of Melissa Trotter in Montgomery County. Given Shore’s status as a serial killer, Shore’s possession of these documents generated the remote possibility that Shore had some kind of involvement in Trotter’s death.

In September of 2017, this office shared these documents with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and the lawyer for Larry Swearingen, the individual convicted of murdering Melissa Trotter.

Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon requested a 30-day delay for Shore’s execution from Gov. Greg Abbott.

District Attorney Ligon asked this office, per the attached letter, to modify the execution order.

It is always the first responsibility of prosecutors to see that justice is done. Shore’s execution is inevitable, but in light of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s request, District Attorney Kim Ogg today filed a motion to withdraw today’s execution date and reset it to Jan. 18, 2017, the soonest legally available date.