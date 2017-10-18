× Anthony Shore, man accused of killing and raping 5 women, set to be executed in Huntsville

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Anthony Shore, the man convicted of raping and killing five young women, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday night in Huntsville, Texas.

Since 1986, the South Dakota native targeted women — one as young as 9 years-old — raping the victims and then abandoning their bodies across different parts of the county. He was dubbed the ‘Tourniquet Killer’ for his method of strangling his victims with a handmade cord.

Who were Anthony Shore’s alleged victims?

September 26, 1986: Shore kidnapped and strangled Laurie Tremblay, 14. He then left the victim’s body behind a Ninfa’s Restaurant.

April 16, 1992: Shore kidnapped, rapped and strangled Maria del Carmen Estrada, 21. He then dumped the victim's body behind a Dairy Queen Restaurant.

October 19, 1993: Shore entered the home of a 14-year-old girl, bound the teen and then sexually assaulted her. He reportedly strangled the victim with a cord before dumping her body leaving the house on foot.

August 7, 1994: Shore kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Dana Rebollar, 9. The child's body was left behind an abandoned commerical building.

July 6, 1995: Shore reportedly kidnapped a Dana San Chez, 16, and sexually assaulted her causing her death. Shore then left the victim's body in a field.

The murders remained unsolved for more than a decade until Shore was arrested for allegedly molesting two girls related to him and investigators put his DNA on file. A few years later, the bodily material was tested against several cold case files, leading to his identification in at least one case, the Harris County Districts Attorney’s Office said.

Shore was convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death.