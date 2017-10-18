× Astros pushed to brink of elimination following 5-0 loss to Yankees in ALCS Game 5

New York, NY – The Astros are one loss away from being eliminated from the MLB playoffs after a 5-0 loss to the Yankees in game 5 of the ALCS.

The Astros bats just couldn’t get anything started off of Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, who struck out eight Astros in seven innings of work. “We’ve lost a little bit of our offensive adjustments and a little of our offensive mojo,” said Astros Manager A.J. Hinch. “Some of that is the anxiety that gets created around at-bats, some of that is them executing pitches.”

The good news for the Astros is that they’re coming home to Minute Maid Park for game six and game seven, if necessary. The home team has won each of the first five games of the series and if that trend continues the Astros will be moving on to the World Series. Justin Verlander will take the mound in game 6 for the Astros, while Luis Servino gets the call for the Yankees.