California city repeals Halloween sex offender ordinance

SIMI VALLEY, Cali. - A community ordinance aimed at protecting kids from sex offenders in California has been repealed. That repeal means sex offenders in Simi Valley can dish out candy and interact with trick or treaters this year.

The ordinance which prevented sex offenders from answering their doors, decorating their homes, or even turning their porch lights on during Halloween night has been around since 2012.

Since then, there have been no arrests or citations involving the sex offender ordinance according to the city attorney.

But Federal lawsuits filed against the ordinance claim it is unconstitutional, and that's why the local city council overturned the law this week.

"I'm not pleased about it obviously," mom Elizabeth Yakan said. "It's dangerous for our children. I think the most priority is, the biggest priority is to keep our children safe."

"It's more important I think that the city council respects the United States Constitution than punishing people for a mistake they might have made a long time ago," said dad Jeff Belton.

And the city said now it's working on other ways to protect kids in the community.

Yakan says she checks a 'Megan's Law' website to locate registered sex offenders in her neighborhood and avoid them.

"I know that there's a few over this way, so yeah, I'm constantly checking that website so I know, I know where they are," she added.

"Like any reasonable parent, I go with my kid. And if I see someone I think is weird I'll keep him away," Belton insisted.

Meantime, Halloween -- this year -- just got a little scarier!