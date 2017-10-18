× Deputies: Mother, 5 young children killed in apartment fire near Silsbee

SILSBEE, Texas — A mother and her five young children died early Wednesday during an apartment fire near Silsbee, Texas.

Firefighters were dispatched to the complex on Fountain Drive after a neighbor called the fire department at around 12:15 a.m. Silsbee sits about 30 minutes north of Beaumont.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department identified the victims as a 31-year-old woman and her children, who are believed to be ages 3 to 11. The victims bodies will be sent to a morgue in Beaumont to undergo autopsies, sheriffs said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, investigators don’t believe it was foul play.

