First Muslim women’s sorority at UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas-- There's a new sorority at The University of Texas at Austin and it's the first on campus for Muslim women.

"We are left behind but no more, we want to be apart of that narration now," said national founder Samira Maddox.

With 65 members of Mu Delta Alpha the sorority launched two new chapters this year. One at UT-Austin and a joint chapter at the University of North Texas and Texas Women's University.

"When you're telling a Muslim woman's story we want you to look at us," Maddox said.