Hometown Heroes: Emmanuel Ellerbee is making the most of his senior season at Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Emmanuel Ellerbee has lived up to his billing as the Preseason C-USA Defensive Player of the Year. The Rice linebacker already has 66 tackles through six games.

"My biggest concern right now is just trying to get our team on a roll, because I only get six more games of college football left. I'm trying to make the most of out them," Ellerbee said.

Ellerbee came to Rice after a successful high school career at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory.

"Strake was a big transition for me, because I'd never gone to private school growing up. Strake is a very academically rigorous school. It made me buckle down to perform how I wanted to do in the classroom. It made me appreciate a hard work ethic."

That work ethic has carried over to the field. Before games, Ellerbee is one of the earliest Owls on the field getting ready.

"I have to get my mind ready to go, get 'juiced up' as our coaches say and get ready to go out there and perform."

You can watch Emmanuel and the Owls take on UTSA this Saturday at 6 p.m. on CW 39.