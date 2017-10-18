× Houston man, who was involved with Boys Scouts of America, charged with child sex assault

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested a man charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

Ulf Gerrit Lueders, 41, is also charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday after he reached out to a minor with intentions of having sex with the child, court documents stated.

HPD said Lueders was involved with the Boys Scouts of America’s Sam Houston Area Council and had ample access to children. He was associated with Troop 111, Ship 846 and Crew 762 in north Houston.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone whose children had interaction with Lueders to speak with their children.

The suspect’s bail is set at $10,000 for the online solicitation charges.

Anyone with information regarding additional victims or whose children who may have had contact with Leuders to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-830-3254 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.