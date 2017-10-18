Maggie’s Must-Haves: Think & shop pink for breast cancer awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. So why not shop for a good cause and think pink with these Maggie's Must-Haves.

PILLOW of HEALTH kids pillow and travel pillow

Out with the old, in with the new, check out your PILLOW of HEALTH Kids Pillow and travel pillow. They're not only comfortable but charitable. When you buy these pillows during the month of October, PILLOW of HEALTH will donate 10% of its proceeds to Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Pearl Bath Bombs

Check out these Pearl Bath Bombs. They smell delicious and are Strawberries and Champagne.

$2 for every pack of one Strawberries and Champagne bath bomb sold will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Source Vitál Apothecary

In support of national breast cancer awareness month Houston-based skincare brand, Source Vitál Apothecary, will donate $5 from every sale of their best-selling all-natural deodorants to The Rose, a local non-profit breast health care organization.

Girlactik

Kiss cancer goodbye with high quality, highly pigmented and desired collections from Girlactik. Girlactik is offering 20% off their Matte Lip Paint colors "Starlet" and "Sweet" with discount code "thinkpink20". Known as one of the original Liquid Lipsticks and BEST selling formula, YOU are the artist with the Long Wear Matte Lip Paint Liquid Lipstick. Richly pigmented, this lip paint will dry down to a beautiful matte color that’s noticeably dramatic without the dryness or flaking will have your lips looking mattie-ful! As as added bonus, you get 7.5ML – more than double of most brands in every tube!

Green Goo

Keep calm and fight on with Green Goo! Green Goo is a woman-owned, family-operated business that strives to bring “farm to farmacy” by carefully selecting only the purest, most sustainable herbs and essential oils. Their products range from skin repairing salves to nourishing lip balms, softening bath soaps and so much more. Care for your skin while helping out the community. Some organizations Green Goo has partnered with include: World Vision, Mercy in Action, Mandela Foundation, Snowball Express, Summit for Soldiers, the Pacific Crest Trail, and John Hopkins, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Green Goo is dedicated to bringing you food for your skin at an affordable price. They partnered with Keep a Breast Foundation and Non-toxic revolution Donating $.05 per each sale!