Man riding scooter killed after crashing into Hummer on Katy Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating the death of a motorist killed Tuesday night while riding a scooter along the Katy Freeway westbound.

According to HPD, the rider was on a Suzuki Burgman at around 8:05 p.m. near T.C. Jester Road when he lost control of the scooter and crashed into the back of a white Hummer H3.

The victim, who has been identified as a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hummer, who was determined not to be impaired, was questioned and released.

The investigation is ongoing.