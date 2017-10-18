Moody’s Analytics puts Houston low on list of Amazon HQ2 prospects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Amazon is looking for a second headquarters after Amazon Studios boss Roy Price resigned after charges of sexual harassment surfaced.

According to Moody’s Analytics, an economic research firm, Houston ranks low! Real low! Yeah, 49th on their list… wayyyyyy below number 1, which happens to be Austin.

The main reason is public transportation. Moody’s said Houston’s is not adequate and adding 50,000 commuters doesn't help.

Moody’s then went in on Houston for its quality of life in the city.

Apparently Austin beats us in fun stuff to do, like museums, clubs and parks.

Houston also took hits for having a relatively high crime rate and on top of that, they gave us a .5 out of 5 for our restaurant scene?!?!

Yeah, apparently Moody’s judges are based on quantity and not quality. The rankings go by number of restaurants per 1,000 people.

But don’t worry Houston, you’ll always be number one on our list