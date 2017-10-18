× WATCH: Houston woman holding infant dragged out of minivan by armed men escaping murder scene

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released surveillance footage Wednesday that shows a woman with an 11-month-old baby in hand being dragged out of her minivan as three of four fleeing murder suspects rob the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint.

The three alleged gunmen are accused in a deadly double shooting Monday afternoon in the South Side area and remain on the run, police said.

Mertory Harris, who has been identified as a suspect, doesn’t approach the woman’s vehicle in the video but continues to run from the scene. HPD confirmed Harris, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

He has been charged with murder in after Sam Johnson, 53, and Walter Fields, 22, were found with gunshot wounds 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of London Street.

Johnson died at the scene, and Fields was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injures, police said.

According to HPD, Harris and three others were riding in a blue-colored Mazda when they allegedly opened fire on both victims. The men then abandoned the Mazada before leaving the area.

While Harris escaped on foot, investigators said video shows the remaining suspects carjacking a dark green Kia Sedona occupied by a woman and her infant niece at gunpoint.

In the video, the three men rush to the car and force the woman out. One suspect, who appears to be armed with a semi-automatic weapon, fires his gun multiple times.

The woman and infant were not harmed, HPD said.

Investigators said the three remaining suspects are between ages 18 to 25.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking or shooting is ask to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.