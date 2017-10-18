× One suspect identified, several charged after murder of Bay City teen

BAY CITY, Texas — One teen has been identified after he and several juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old man in the Bay City area, the police department confirmed.

Michael Allen Trevion Jr., 17, was taken into custody without incident Oct. 13. for his alleged role in the shooting death of Devin Lee Davalos on Oct. 9. Officers have also detained several other suspects, including a 16-year-old.

Davalos was reported missing on Oct. 12 by family members. Investigators said the suspects drove the Davalos’ car to a boat ramp in Brazoria County and then dumped his body.

Davolos’ remains were later recovered by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Rescue Squad. His car was found burning near Old Van Vleck Road in Bay City, police said.

The police department, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, is still investigating the murder.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.