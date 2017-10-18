Police searching for two men on the run after Aldine robbery
Houston—The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are searching for 3 men that robbed a business in Aldine Wednesday.
According to the constable’s office, the incident occurred in the 20000 block of Aldine Westfield. The officers spotted the getaway vehicle, which led to a short police chase. The three men then bailed out of the car and led police on a foot chase. One of the suspects was detained but the remaining robbers are still on the loose.
Area school were also placed on lockdown following the robbery.