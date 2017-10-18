× Police searching for two men on the run after Aldine robbery

Houston—The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are searching for 3 men that robbed a business in Aldine Wednesday.

According to the constable’s office, the incident occurred in the 20000 block of Aldine Westfield. The officers spotted the getaway vehicle, which led to a short police chase. The three men then bailed out of the car and led police on a foot chase. One of the suspects was detained but the remaining robbers are still on the loose.

Area school were also placed on lockdown following the robbery.

ALERT: Pct. 4 Constables currently searching area of Aldine Westfield, Cypresswood and Hirschfield for 3 armed males who robbed business. — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) October 18, 2017

Alert: 1 male detained. Constable's searching for another male, 5'8-5'10, thin build wearing a multi color shirt armed with a handgun. — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) October 18, 2017