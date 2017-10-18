× Teen accidentally shoots 9-year-old boy in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the apparent accidental shooting of a nine-yer-old boy in the Alief area.

Officers were responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 8000 block of Boone Road at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had been shot in the arm and leg area. Investigator said a 17-year-old man in the house accidentally discharged a handgun and struck the victim.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition and with non life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed.