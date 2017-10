× Drunk driver crashes into residential home in north Houston

HOUSTON– A man who drove into a residence while under the influence has been arrested.

Precinct 4 Constable’s arrested Jeremy Yardley, 21, in 9400 block of Charterlawn Circle, Thursday.

According to Constable Mark Herman, Yardley was driving eratic whn his vehicle left the roadway and caused the crash.

Yardley was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond is set at $500.00.