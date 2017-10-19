Homecoming queen has picture Photoshopped by school district– turning her purple hair brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANNELVIEW - Homecoming queen-- Ebony Smith-- from North Shore Senior High School discovered a major Photoshop fail with her picture posted on the Galena Park I.S.D. website.

You see, Ebony's hair is dyed purple but apparently purple hair violates the district's dress code, so when the homecoming court picture was posted, Ebony's hair had been Photoshopped and turned brown!

The thing is, students voted for Ebony even with her purple hair.

Her purple locks are even present on her school banners.

So, naturally, when Ebony and her mom saw the Photoshop fail it raised more than a few hairs!

Ebony's mom contacted the district and called them out on the epic fail but instead of posting the original pic of Ebony with purple hair, they just posted a black and white version.

Now Ebony tells NewsFix "My senior year has most definitely been affected by all of this just because of how I wear my hair."

Galena Park I.S.D. says they regret the mistake and issued a statement saying:

"The error was immediately corrected, and our district sincerely apologizes to the student affected and her parents."

When NewsFix reached out to the district, they pointed out that "North Shore Senior High School is not responsible for the photo."

But the photo was credited to a district employee.

Hmmmmm.

Nevertheless, this is one hair-raising homecoming Photoshop fail that won't be soon forgotten!