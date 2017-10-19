Hometown Heroes: Yannis Routsas puts the fun in punting at UTSA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - As the UTSA punter, Yannis Routsas believes it's important to be focused, but also to have fun. So, when he headed to the sideline and no one was giving high fives, he mimed a celebration!

Overwhelmed from all the high-fives for a great snap-hold-kick! Great team win🔹🔸 pic.twitter.com/ceYp4o0ZE1 — Yanni Routsas (@yannidaboot39) September 17, 2017

"Usually we're last off the field, doing our handshakes," Routsas said. "It was just something to have a little fun."

Road Runners coach Frank Wilson added, "He doesn't appear to be a prankster, but he has a little bit of that in him, so we really enjoy him."

Routsas went to Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, and he picked UTSA in part to pursue his mechanical engineering degree.

"I chose UTSA definitely because the campus, the atmosphere, playing inside the dome, the coaching staff was awesome," Routsas said. "I'm close to Houston so my family can come to every game without a problem. Everything just worked out well."

You can watch Yannis and the Road Runners host Rice this Saturday at 6 p.m. on CW 39.