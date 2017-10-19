× HPD: Man takes off with woman after knocking her unconscious with pickup truck in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of hitting a woman with a pickup truck and then putting the unconscious victim into his vehicle before driving off.

HPD said Thomas Vincent Arrington, 54, is wanted for questioning. He is a person of interest and has not been charged.

According to police, the woman was crossing the street when Arrington hit her in the 2400 block of Fulton near the North Loop on Oct. 9. He was driving an older model, turquoise F-150 with Texas license plate DWN7341.

Video allegedly shows Arrington driving through a set of speed bumps, making a U-turn and then striking the victim. HPD said the man tried to leave, but witness followed him until he returned to check on the victim.

That’s when Arrington told witness’ the victim was her wife and he was taking her to Ben Taub General Hospital. However, investigators have found no records of the woman arriving at a hospital. There have been no reports made with missing persons or any reports of any found deceased women in the Houston area.

The victim’s name and whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on Arrington’s whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.