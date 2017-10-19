Monster Truck Jam giveaway event for HPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Monster Jam delivered a "monster" donation to the Houston Police Department first responders Thursday.

The group gave away 2,000 Monster Jam tickets to police officers as a thank you for rescue their efforts during Hurricane Harvey.

Monster partnered with Chick Fil A and the Rod Ryan show to kick off the family event at the HPD Union Headquarters.

The officers were all smiles as they climbed aboard the big rig known as the Grave Digger, sparking a monster idea of their own for water rescues.

"We could have really used this truck for water rescued during Hurricane Harvey", said an Officer

Hey Houston!? If we could have our own Monster Truck what would you want to call it?