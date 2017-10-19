× PD: Three teens arrested after video showed assault on student

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) — Three Torrington teenagers are facing charges after a video surfaced on social media displaying an assault of a student.

Police said a video was recorded on Facebook and Snapchat of an assault of a high school student on Winthrop Street in Torrington. The assault was reported on Sept. 11.

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested, however their names are being withheld due to their ages.

The teens are facing various charges, including third-degree assault, breach of peace, and third-degree robbery.

In a press release, Torrington police said they would “like to stress to our residents and students that when and if students see behaviors and actions such as the one videotaped above and shared on social media, we ask that the students call the police immediately or call a responsible adult who can then notify the proper authorities without delay. Police can better serve the public when we are notified as soon as possible when criminal acts are being committed.”