Target launches new line of adaptive apparel for children with disabilities

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Target is expanding their children’s clothing line to help meet the needs of kids with disabilities.

The retailer announced Wednesday that their brand, Cat & Jack, will release a line of adaptive apparel, specifically made for kids and toddlers living with disabilities.

The 40-item line includes jackets, bodysuits, sweatshirts, and t-shirts for boys and girls with “features like side and back snap and zip closures and hidden openings for abdominal access, all in an effort to make getting dressed easier for everyone,” Target wrote in a blog post.

All items are made from extra-soft, comfortable, and durable cotton knits, to insure kids stay comfortable throughout the day.

The senior vice president of Product Design & Development, Julie Guggemos, discussed Target’s goal to cater towards the needs of all customers.

“It’s our goal at Target to always make sure we have products that fit our guests’ needs, and all at a reasonable price point. We heard from our guests—and members of our own team—that there’s a need for adaptive clothing for kids that is both fashionable and affordable, so we set out to create exactly that,” she said, “Since launching sensory-friendly apparel and receiving such positive guest feedback, we’re focused on continuing to evolve and expand Cat & Jack to meet the needs of even more of our guests.”

Apparel prices range from $4.50 to $39.99, and sizes go from Toddlers (2T-5T) to Big Kids (XS-XXL).

Target first launched their sensory-friendly clothing line in August designed for children on the autism spectrum.

The new line of adaptive apparel will be available at Target.com starting Oct. 22.