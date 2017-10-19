The iconic “Battle of The Sexes” Tennis Match comes to life in “Balls” at Stages Repertory Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's 1973 and Houston's Astrodome played host to "The Battle of the Sexes" tennis match, between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs .

Now Stages Repertory Theatre has collaborated with One Year Lease Theater Company to bring that historic event to life in the World Premiere of Balls.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe sat down with the director, Ianthe Demos, and movement director, Natalie Lomont.

Catch Balls until October 29th. Performance times are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. An additional performance will take place Tuesday, October 24 at 7:30pm.

Regular tickets start at $25 with savings for groups of 6 or more Wednesday-Saturday matinee, and groups of 10 or more on Saturday evening & Sunday. To purchase, call the Stages Box Office at 713.527.0123 or reserve online at www.stagestheatre.com.