HOUSTON-- Community organizations are asking for one more location for the three day Harvey disaster food relief program D-SNAP. But Harris County Judge Ed Emmett says it's time for the needy to head to other food relief organizations.

"It operated for 15 days, it served over a million people, it served its purpose," said Emmett.

The day two started with long lines at Deussen Park in Northeast Harris county but as the day went on lines thinned out.