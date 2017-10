× 73-year-old man reported missing in Alief area, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man after he was reported missing in the Alief area.

John Henry Walker, 73, was last seen Thursday in the 14400 block of Bellaire Boulevard at around 2:15 p.m. He was wearing a dark gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Walker is 6 feet tall, weighs around 148 pounds and has hazel eyes.