93-year-old takes late wife's photo to restaurant so he can still have lunch dates with her

GLENNVILLE, Ga.– True love does exist. Just look at Clarence Purvis and you’ll know it’s true.

Clarence, 93, was with the love of his life, Carolyn, for more than six decades. They had three children together. She passed away four years ago.

But, her memory still lives on every single day.

“Ain’t nobody loved one another more than me and my wife loved one another,” Clarence told WTOC.

Clarence takes photos of Carolyn with him to his favorite Georgia restaurant so he can still have lunch dates with her. “She was always with me when we were livin’. She’s with me now.”

His beautiful gesture has touched the hearts of many people including those at the restaurant where he dines.

Clarence also drives to his late wife’s grave each day and keeps her favorite lamp on in their living room.

He told WTOC, “I love her that much, and miss her that much.”