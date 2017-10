Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANVEL, Texas-- Kason Martin leads one heck of an offense at Manvel High School. The quarterback is quick to point out that his success is also a contribution from his talented offensive line, wide receivers and running backs.

In his second year as the starter, Martin knows he has to earn everything, especially because his dad, Kirk Martin, is the Mavericks' head coach.

To learn more about this honor roll student, check out the video above!