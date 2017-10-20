Crime Stoppers searching for fatal hit-and-run driver who killed mother of two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Bicycling around Houston can be a dangerous endeavor and unfortunately for one young woman, it was deadly.

"I'm missing my daughter right now. We're missing her," the victim's father Dontreal Taylor shared. "I'm missing her smile, it's devastating."

Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed Taisheonna Kennedy, as she was riding her bike on the service road in the 6800 block of East Sam Houston Parkway North.

It happened back on Saturday, October 7th, in broad daylight!

"Last time that she was seen by family members was approximately 10 O'clock in the morning, and the first call to emergency services was at 11:50 am," Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy D. Cooper of the Vehicular Crimes Division said.

The person driving the dark gray Toyota Highlander struck her from behind, then fled the scene without rendering aid.

"She had two kids and they're without a mother now," Taylor said. "So, we have to comfort them for her."

If you can help bring justice to this grieving family, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.