× Destruction left after possible tornado hits Dickinson neighborhoods, police say

DICKINSON, Texas — Dickinson residents are waiting for city officials to confirm whether a tornado hit their neighborhood after they woke up to downed power lines and other damage Friday morning.

The Dickinson Police Department said strong winds, possibly a tornado, passed through two subdivisions. The destruction was found on Avenue F, Avenue H and Avenue streets.

Police reported fences were down, trampolines were blown over and a tree fell onto a house on Cork Street.

No injuries have been reported, and it’s currently unclear how many homes were impacted.

The Texas New Mexico Power Company has sent workers to the area and is trying to restore power.