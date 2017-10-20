Fix Flix: Only the Brave, Snowman, Mark Felt and The Florida Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A variety of new films are making their debut this weekend. "Only the Brave" starring Josh Brolin and Miles Teller follows the true story of Arizona firefighters battling dangerous wildfires.

Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews the film that he says, “is a lot more than just a firefighter movie”.

Chase also reviews Michael Fassbender in the non-holiday thriller "Snowman."

Plus, action star Liam Neeson returns to real acting in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Plus, what is "The Florida Project," and why does it have so much Oscar buzz? Get all the answers to this week’s burning new movie questions and find out what you should see in theaters.