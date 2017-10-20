× Hometown Heroes: Rice defensive coordinator Brian Stewart loves coaching in the “Football Mecca”

HOUSTON – Brian Stewart has been coaching football for 25 years, but coming to Rice has opened brand new doors.

“First thing is the kids are super smart here,” Stewart said. “This is a great academic university, There’s players that want to be engineers, players that want to be astronauts, That’s pretty special.”

Stewart is in his first season as Rice’s defensive coordinator. It’s his third stop in Houston, having been on the inaugural Texans coaching staff as well as UH.

“You gotta love football in Houston,” Stewart said. “Within two hours you can see the Texans, Texas A&M, Texas, UH, Rice, Sam Houston State, Lamar. It’s the ‘Football Mecca,’ not even to mention high school football.”

Stewart also spent eight years in the NFL, two of which were as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Through his different stops, Stewart maintains his passion and excitement for coaching.

“It’s like recess. I don’t think I’m grown up yet, because I’ve never worked a day in my life because of this.”

