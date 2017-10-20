Houston officer indicted for 2016 shooting of neighbor over dog dispute

HOUSTON– Former Houston Police officer Jason Loosmore, 32, was indicted Friday for shooting his neighbor in October of 2016.

According to police, Loosmore was off-duty when he got into a dispute over a dog with his neighbor Casey Brown.

Loosmore was not wearing his uniform at the time but had his badge around his neck when he shot Brown three times with a 9 mm handgun.

“He used his badge and gun to try and settle a personal score,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “The community, through a grand jury, decided the officer broke the law.”

Loosmore is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brown, who was unarmed, is still recovering from his injuries.