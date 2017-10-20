HPD adds five new officers to their Mounted Patrol Unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's graduation time for some new officers.

"First and foremost, they are police officers," Anthony said. "They just get a unique partner, which is their equine partner."

These officers are a welcome addition since cops say they can always use more help.

"We are happy to welcome five new members into our Mounted Patrol Unit," HPD's Capt. Kristine Anthony of the Special Operations Division announced. "These officers have gone through 16 weeks of training and we are thrilled they have joined our mounted patrol unit."

The mounted officers play a major role in the community by appearing at local service events. They also patrol downtown and ride in the neighborhood demonstrations.

"Obviously, mounted patrol is very popular, a lot of people come to the barn over spring break, a lot of kids, a lot of field trips. And we're just thrilled with the work that they do," Anthony said.