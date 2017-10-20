Last Call for DSNAP in Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Friday marks the final day of the three day extension of DSNAP benefits. The extension was given for Harvey victims who missed the previous deadline for assistance.

The lack of resources and sign up locations fired up TOP (Texas Organizing Project) leaders to take action against Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.

The group rallied outside of Emmett's office at the Harris County Administration building demanding the judge step up and extend D-Snap with better resources.

Judge Emmett responded by saying that DSNAP is a state issue.