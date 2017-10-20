Long Lines as D-SNAP application period reopens for Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - There's good news and there's bad news for families having trouble putting food on the table after Hurricane Harvey.

The good news is if you didn't submit your applications for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, then you have another chance to do so.

The bad news is the lines to apply are long. We're talking the length of multiple football fields. "It was pretty much a hassle, but then the line starts moving along," said Gary Webb after he applied. "Once you get in there it only took like fifteen minutes."

This time around the Senior Center at Alexander Deussen Park in Northeast Harris County is the only place to apply. The applications center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Friday.

However, if you plan to drive to the application center, you'd better plan to get there early because parking is scarce. On Wednesday NewsFix spoke to a man who went through the line only to find out that his car had been towed. "We need help, we're just trying to park and get to it," said the man. "His car got towed, my car got towed and a lot of ladies walking around and we don't know what's going on."

METRO is providing a free shuttle to the application center from three Houston-area locations:

JJ Robertson family Life Center

4810 Red Bud St.

Houston, TX 77033

Acres Homes Multi Service Center

6719 W Montgomery Rd.

Houston, TX 77091

The Tabernacle of Praise

8814 Tidwell Rd.

Houston, TX 77078

Shuttles will run from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.