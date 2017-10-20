North Carolina students escape bus fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CAROLINA-- In a shocking caught on camera moment, a school bus is captured engulfed by a blazing inferno.

The driver was traveling down a residential street when the bus initially stalled. Able to restart the vehicle, the driver continued down the road, when all of a sudden the engine burst into flames.

The driver and sixteen students were left with only minutes to escape with their lives. One person was treated for smoke inhalation and the rest of the students were released into the custody of their parents.

A representative from the school released a statement that stated, "A consultant has already been scheduled to further inspect the bus."

Maybe this bus should be taken off the road indefinitely.