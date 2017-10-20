× Toddler’s body found on beach in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas– The Galveston Police Department has confirmed that the body of a toddler was found washed ashore Friday.

According to police, someone went to inspect an object on the beach at 7th and Seawall around 5:40 p.m. when they discovered the body. They immediately contacted the authorities.

The body appears to be of a young boy ranging from age three to six.

Investigators have not received any missing person reports for a toddler and have reached out to other agencies.