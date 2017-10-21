× Astros beat Yankees to advance to World Series

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are heading to their first World Series since 2005 after beating the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 and winning the 7-game series 4-3.

Charlie Morton picked up the win with five solid innings of work.

The Astros were powered by solo home runs by Evan Gattis in the fourth inning, a Jose Altuve solo shot in the 5th and then Brian McCann added a two-run double in the fifth as well.

Lance McCullers came in to relieve Morton earning his first career save as he was just as dominant in shutting down the Yankees. New York dominated in the Big Apple scoring 19 runs in the three games there, but in Houston, the Yankees only managed three runs in four games.

The Astros will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series starting at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.